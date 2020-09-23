$283.70 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $283.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.00 million and the highest is $285.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $285.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 927,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,881. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 567,849 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

