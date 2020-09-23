2key.network Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $393,556.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. One 2key.network token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.04337105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,823,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,652,333 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.