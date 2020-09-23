-$3.12 EPS Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to post earnings per share of ($3.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 371.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $44.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 170.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 177,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

