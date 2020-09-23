$361.84 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report sales of $361.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.22 million to $365.70 million. ICF International reported sales of $373.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICFI. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

ICF International stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 75,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 152.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ICF International by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 6,084.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.