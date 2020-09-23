$361.84 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post $361.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.22 million to $365.70 million. ICF International reported sales of $373.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 75,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 1,968.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,825,000 after buying an additional 3,911,307 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 70.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 223,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 92,130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 6,084.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter valued at about $3,442,000.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.