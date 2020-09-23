$372.91 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $372.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.76 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $492.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,912. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

