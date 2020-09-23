$381.53 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report sales of $381.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $404.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.60 million. Express posted sales of $488.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

EXPR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 169,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,835. Express has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,277 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150,317 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

