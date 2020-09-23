-$4.11 EPS Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings per share of ($4.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.06) and the lowest is ($4.17). Beigene reported earnings of ($5.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year earnings of ($17.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.80) to ($16.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($14.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.83) to ($9.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.11.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $276,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,770,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,370,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $416,402.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,344,011.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,244 shares of company stock worth $96,615,769. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beigene by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.32. Beigene has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $275.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.31.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

