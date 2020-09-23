$420,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $420,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $2.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 million to $2.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. FIX assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 342.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 342,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

