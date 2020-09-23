$45.40 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $45.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.79 million and the lowest is $45.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $178.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.40 million to $181.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.13 million, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $184.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 1,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,275. The firm has a market cap of $478.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

