$455.68 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $455.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.50 million. Qiagen posted sales of $382.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Warburg Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 456,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,678.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

