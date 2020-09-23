48North Cannabis (CVE:NRTH) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. 48North Cannabis shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 8,287 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

48North Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:NRTH)

48North Cannabis Corp. operates as a cannabis company in the health and wellness market in Canada. The company produces, processes, and sells cannabis. 48North Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

