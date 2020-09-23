48North Cannabis (CVE:NRTH) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

48North Cannabis Corp (CVE:NRTH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. 48North Cannabis shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 8,287 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

48North Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:NRTH)

48North Cannabis Corp. operates as a cannabis company in the health and wellness market in Canada. The company produces, processes, and sells cannabis. 48North Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

