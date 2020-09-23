$80.28 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $80.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $118.10 million. Moderna posted sales of $17.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $417.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $911.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $32.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,951,807. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. Moderna has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,346,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 794,462 shares of company stock worth $55,206,866. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

