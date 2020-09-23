$839.93 Million in Sales Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce $839.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.76 million and the highest is $925.00 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported sales of $950.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 80.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,737,000 after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 74.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 127,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

