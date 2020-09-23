8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 3,565 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,930.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $104,358.24.
- On Thursday, July 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 1,284 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $21,147.48.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Dejan Deklich sold 164 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,510.84.
Shares of EGHT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 1,017,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 60.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 664,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 551.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 59.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 57.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 965,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.