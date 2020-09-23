8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 3,565 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $53,510.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,930.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $104,358.24.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 1,284 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $21,147.48.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Dejan Deklich sold 164 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,510.84.

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 1,017,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 60.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,754,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 664,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 551.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 59.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 57.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 965,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

