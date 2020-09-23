9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.75. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 86,104 shares.

NMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $14,591,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

