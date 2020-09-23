$95.81 Million in Sales Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report sales of $95.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.59 million. NIC reported sales of $90.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $380.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.98 million to $380.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $416.74 million, with estimates ranging from $414.43 million to $419.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. 2,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,548. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.31. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other NIC news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

