$957.63 Million in Sales Expected for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will report $957.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $945.58 million to $966.90 million. Prologis posted sales of $710.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.19. 3,117,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $106.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after buying an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.9% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,069,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,327,000 after buying an additional 439,212 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

