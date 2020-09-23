$99.72 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report sales of $99.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.94 million. First Busey posted sales of $104.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $402.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $416.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $377.97 million, with estimates ranging from $367.38 million to $387.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King acquired 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,358 shares of company stock worth $554,030 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Busey by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUSE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.