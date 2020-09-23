Aave (LEND) Price Reaches $0.49

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00004659 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, Gate.io, Bibox and Kyber Network. Aave has a total market cap of $634.22 million and approximately $125.32 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.04359504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034204 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Alterdice, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, ABCC, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

