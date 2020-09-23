Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.09 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.16). Approximately 193,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 549,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.90.

Get Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.57%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.