Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $139,709.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.82 or 0.04417737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

