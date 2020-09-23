Abyss Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.40 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX and CoinExchange. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $148,959.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043843 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.04408477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00059279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, Indodax, ZBG, CoinBene, YoBit, BitForex, IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, CoinPlace and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.