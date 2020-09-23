Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

ACIA stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $233,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $334,314 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

