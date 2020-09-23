ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $40.97 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

