Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.76

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.76 and last traded at $111.76, with a volume of 1469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.40.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,266 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 97.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after acquiring an additional 186,736 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,918,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 139.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 150,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

