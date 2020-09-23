Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 557,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 641,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Accuray alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $220.70 million, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Accuray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Accuray by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accuray by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accuray by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.