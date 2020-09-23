AceD (ACED) Trading 28.4% Lower This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, AceD has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $381,395.48 and approximately $8,363.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001206 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000530 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,259,150 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

