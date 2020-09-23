Actinium (ACM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $729,206.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market cap of $197,112.86 and $729,206.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00056249 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 24,456,550 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

