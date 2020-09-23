ADAMANT Messenger Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.03 million and $7,613.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,210,266 coins and its circulating supply is 85,068,255 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.