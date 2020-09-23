Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Adelaide Brighton Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

About Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:ADBCF)

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

