Adelphoi Achieves Market Cap of $76,190.04 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market cap of $76,190.04 and $343.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00040336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.01469709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00201722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.