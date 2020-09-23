AdEx Network (ADX) Market Capitalization Tops $14.71 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.04456159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034215 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

