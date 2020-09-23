adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €251.39 ($295.75).

Shares of FRA ADS traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €271.80 ($319.76). 491,399 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €261.50 and a 200 day moving average of €232.08.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

