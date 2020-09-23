Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 558.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85,386 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

