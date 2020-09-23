Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adyen has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF remained flat at $$45.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. Adyen has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries.

