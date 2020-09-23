Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AEGN stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.24. Aegion has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aegion by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aegion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Aegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

