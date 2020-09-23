AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

AEX Gold Inc (CVE:AEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.71. AEX Gold shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 12,815 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$576.60.

About AEX Gold (CVE:AEX)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal property is the Nalunaq gold project located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

