AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) Trading 0.9% Higher

AGBA Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.80. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

About AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU)

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

