AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.80. 408,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $184,585.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AGCO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in AGCO by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in AGCO by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.