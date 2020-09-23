Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Agenus by 573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Agenus by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.08. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

