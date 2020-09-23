Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGYS. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Securities raised Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

AGYS opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $583.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. Research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 61.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 441.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 146.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

