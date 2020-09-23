AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.43. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AgJunction Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

