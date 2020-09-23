AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGNC. Argus began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.91.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

