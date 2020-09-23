Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 135.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.