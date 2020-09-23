AiLink Token (ALI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $127,116.44 and $2,476.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 88.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00081134 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000447 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00112507 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008078 BTC.

AiLink Token is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

AiLink Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

