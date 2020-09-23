AirSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.33 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $16.21 million and $10.33 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.40 or 0.04405257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.