AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.44

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

