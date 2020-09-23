Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,136. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $303,182. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.